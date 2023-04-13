Bases Emergency Services in Cyprus conduct joint training

British military medics have delivered essential training to Bases emergency services this month.

The training, which took place at the Akrotiri Medical Centre focused on the response to heart attacks and the safe transfer of injured individuals.

Speaking shortly after the training, Sqn Ldr Tom Bennett Britton, Deputy Senior Medical Officer at Akrotiri Medical Centre, explained why the course was so important.

He said: “The SBA Ambulance Service is entirely staffed and delivered by UK military and provides an excellent opportunity for military medical personnel to maintain and develop their skills and experience in Pre-Hospital Emergency Care, whilst also contributing to the wider community within SBAs, by providing the medical emergency response 24/7, 365 days a year.

“All three services work together to keep our communities safe, and days like this mean that we gain a shared understanding of the environment we all work in, with the ultimate aim of providing the best care to anybody who requires it within the SBAs in their hour of need.

SBA Police Chief Inspector, Maria Atalioti, who heads up the Road Safety Steering Group, said: ”The training was very constructive, and I hope it will strengthen the cooperation between all those involved even more.”

Defence Fire and Rescue personnel were also quick to highlight its benefits, with Training Manager, Aristos Aristidou calling it a “great success and has paved the way for better collaboration, with all parties keen on further engagement”.

The training concluded with a major casualty exercise which tested the response of all three emergency services.