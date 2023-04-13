Quarterfinals of Basketball EuroCup are set for Wednesday

Three of four quarterfinals of Basketball EuroCup are set on Wednesday as Prometey Slobozhanske will play Promitheas Patras. Hapoel Tel Aviv will visit Joventut Badalona and Paris Basket will visit Gran Canaria.

Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv advanced to the quarterfinals by securing a 90-80 home victory over Italy’s Reyer Venezia.

This achievement marks the first time in 19 years that Hapoel Tel Aviv, currently ranked second in the Israeli Super League, has qualified for the quarterfinals of a European competition.

Munford contributed 13 points and 9 rebounds for Hapoel, while Timor added 13 points. Brown finished with 12 points and 8 assists. Granger scored a game-high 18 points for Venezia.

Tel Aviv will visit Joventut Badalona who defeated London Lions 89-78.

Group A leaders Prometey, who overcame Veolia Towers Hambrug 87-79 on Tuesday, will play at home to Promitheas who secured an 89-75 victory over Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse on Wednesday night.

Paris Basketball defeated Lietkabelis Panevezys 98-97 to become the fifth French League to reach the EuroCup quarterfinals which Gran Canaria reached with a 72-66 win over Frutti Extra Bursaspor..

Juhann Begarin led Paris with 22 points. Tyrone Wallace added 19 points and 10 assists. Jamael Morris led Lietkabelis with 23 points. Gyorgy Goloman finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Rationpharm Ulm of Germany came back from a 17-point deficit to beat visiting Buducnost VOLI Podgorica 92-83 to reach the quarterfinals.

Bruno Caboclo led Rationpharm Ulm with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Paul added 18 points. Erick Green contributed 29 points for Buducnost. Trae Bell-Haynes had 17 points and 8 assists.

All games in the elimination rounds, including the final, are played in a single-game format. ■