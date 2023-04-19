Qatar, UAE to reopen embassies in weeks: ministry

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to reopen their embassies in the coming weeks.

Majed bin Mohammad al-Ansari, the ministry’s spokesperson, made the announcement at a weekly press briefing, according to the ministry’s statement.

He said there was positive progress in the meetings of the technical committees that work to facilitate the reopening of their embassies.

“The issue is currently procedural and it is expected to reopen the embassies in weeks,” he noted.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017 and imposed sanctions and blockades on the tiny Gulf state due to geopolitical rows.

During the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in January 2021, Saudi Arabia and other countries agreed to resume their ties with Qatar to end the crisis. ■