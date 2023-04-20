Turkish FM says holding talks with fighting parties of Sudan

Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday it is holding talks with conflicting sides of Sudan for an ultimate ceasefire.

“We are negotiating with both parties. We are negotiating to stop the conflict,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks in an address to reporters in Manavgat, Antalya province.

“We are on the field with our friends. We are currently meeting with the vice president. We’re also meeting with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to stop the war,” he added.

Cavusoglu said they expect a ceasefire to be reached on Thursday given that this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration is soon to start.

Cavusoglu noted Türkiye will evacuate its citizens from Sudan after its airspace is opened on Thursday.

The fighting that erupted on Saturday morning between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary RSF in Sudan has killed about 270 people and wounded more than 2,600 as of Tuesday, with gunfire and explosions still heard across Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. ■