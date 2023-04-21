Cyprus: Philip Saunders has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer at TUS Airways

TUS Airways, Cyprus’ largest airline, has appointed Philip Saunders as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), with effect from 6th April 2023.

Philip will be responsible for the sales and commercial activities of the company. He is a British executive with a passion for aviation, developed over a distinguished career of more than 30 years in the global airline industry. Philip is a strong leader with tremendous energy and a constant focus on delivering beneficial change.

He brings a wealth of commercial aviation experience and has worked in leadership roles for many well-known airlines across the globe. He has a strong track record in achieving positive turnarounds in several airlines operating in challenging environments.

Philip commenced his career at British Airways and gained experience working across both commercial and operational functions over 13 years. Following this, he has led the commercial function at Deutsche BA, SN Brussels Airlines, Air Malta, Kuwait Airways, and held the role of CEO at Caribbean Airlines, as well as CCO & acting CEO at South African Airways.

His experience extends to airline alliance management as former VP Commercial at Star Alliance, the global airline alliance, which SAA belongs to, and as a vendor of technology to the airline industry as VP Air Commerce EMEA at Travelport, with responsibility for over USD1billion in revenues. Most recently, he served as CCO at flybe, a British regional airline.

Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to welcome Philip onboard as TUS Airways’ new CCO. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Philip joins the company at an important point in time, and we have absolute confidence that his knowledge and extensive experience will help us further strengthen our commercial ambitions and the airline’s leadership position not only in Cyprus but the wider Mediterranean region. We wish him all the best in his new challenge.”