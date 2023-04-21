Turkish president offers to mediate between warring parties in Sudan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday offered to mediate between the warring parties in Sudan to hold peace talks.

Erdogan held separate phone talks with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan told the Sudanese leaders that Türkiye has sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan since the very beginning, the statement said.

Ankara will continue to stand with the brotherly Sudanese state and nation during this period as well, he said, adding that Türkiye is ready to provide any kind of support, including hosting potential mediation initiatives.

He also asked the Sudanese leaders to do their best to protect the safety and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan.

The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which broke out on Saturday, has reportedly killed hundreds of people and injured thousands of others. ■