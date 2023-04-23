Dark clouds over Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has reached a new low point after losing the league’s leading position following a devastating 3-1 defeat against Mainz.

Unrest on all stages couldn’t be greater as speculation grows about the club leaders’ future, such as chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Kahn has denied various media reports after Bayern suffered disappointing exits in the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Regarding the last remaining goal, the Bundesliga title, only five matches remain for Bayern to improve things.

Decisions will be made after the season, Kahn said. The former goalkeeper denied rumors he might be dismissed ahead of his contract expiring next year.

Reports speak of great unrest within the club as their goals for this season have been missed. Aside from that, the team’s condition is giving cause for concern, as coach Thomas Tuchel spoke of his players’ mental and physical exhaustion.

Right after the final whistle in Mainz, Kahn entered the locker room to address the team. Reports speak of an inflammatory speech by Kahn lasting over 15 minutes.

“We didn’t have the impression that many of the players intend to win the German title,” the chairman said.

Rumors grow wild around the struggling 2020 treble winners after they changed coaches in the middle of the season’s crunch time from Julian Nagelsmann to Tuchel.

Some stories spoke about a possible return of former president Uli Hoeness and former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Former Bayern captain and German record international Lothar Matthaus spoke of one of the biggest crises in the club’s history. It seems an open secret that the squad will undergo fundamental changes after the season.

The 62-year-old spoke of Kahn having underestimated the job as head of Bayern. Things going in the wrong direction “haven’t been watched closely enough.”

The former midfielder spoke of the entire club having to pay the price now.

Kahn talked about the possible loss of the title as “a catastrophe,” blaming the team for not delivering what it takes to win the league.

Striker Thomas Muller admitted “that we are knocked on as a team.”

As Bayern seems to have reached a low point, Tuchel ordered three days’ rest to get their heads clear. “It’s inevitable for everybody to get some space with training and the entire group,” the 49-year-old said.

Kahn spoke of an unacceptable performance in Mainz despite the club having “tried all we could regarding coaches, tactics and transfers.”

The chairman demanded to get all the pieces together and get ready to strike back in the remaining games.

Bayern officials spoke of intense analysis at the end of the season. “We must do all possible to win the title,” said Kahn. ■