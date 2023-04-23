Moroccan police seize 5.44 tonnes of cannabis

The Moroccan police seized on Saturday 5.44 tonnes of cannabis at the northern port of Tanger Med, it said in a statement.

Police officers and customs personnel found the drugs, which were in the form of compressed resin, on an international freight truck heading for Spain.

The cannabis was hidden in cavities specially placed in the truck’s trailer and chassis, the statement said, adding that the 45-year-old Moroccan driver was detained.

A criminal investigation is underway to arrest suspects linked to the smuggling, the statement said.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis farming in the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of cannabis resin. ■