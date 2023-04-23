Turkish troops kill 21 “terrorists” in Syria, Iraq: defense minister

A total of 21 “terrorists” were killed by Turkish troops over the past four days in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

Three of the “terrorists” were killed in Iraq’s Zap region, semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Akar as saying during an event in the Turkish central province of Kayseri.

Calling the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) a “tool in the hands of imperialists” to hinder Türkiye’s development, Akar said that the Turkish government is determined to eliminate the PKK.

The fight against “terrorists” will not end until the security of Türkiye’s borders and the nation is ensured, he said.

The PKK has been involved in armed clashes with Turkish forces for more than three decades and is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union. ■