1 Palestinian killed, 3 injured in West Bank raid

A Palestinian was killed and three injured on Monday morning during a military raid by Israeli soldiers at the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of the West Bank city of Jericho, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

Governor of the city Jehad Abu al-aksa told reporters a Palestinian young man named Suleiman Ayyesh was deceased in the raid, adding that the Israeli soldiers refused to hand Ayyesh’s body over to the Palestinian side after the killing.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army force with armored vehicles stormed the refugee camp and raided several homes, looking for Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces.

Fierce clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the soldiers, according to the eyewitnesses.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said that it was a regular security activity by the Israeli army force at the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp to detain Palestinians who’ve been involved in carrying out military actions against Israel.

The spokesman said in a press statement that during the army’s military operation in the area, the Palestinians attacked the soldiers, who disperse them in response.

Since early January, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel for carrying out attacks against Israelis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that since January, Israeli daily raids have left around 100 Palestinians killed. According to Israeli figures, 19 Israelis were killed during the same period. ■