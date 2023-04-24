Australian police arrest 3, seize cannabis plants worth around 3.7 mln USD

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Sunday that three people have been arrested in connection with a seizure of 5.6 million Australian dollars (about 3.7 million U.S. dollars) worth of cannabis plants.

According to NSW Police, at approximately 1:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Prices Road, Douglas Park, in the state’s Macarthur Region.

When officers proceeded to enter the premises, a 36-year-old man attempted to flee on foot into bushland, with officers arresting him a short time later. Officers also arrested a 52-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man at the scene.

A subsequent search of the property led police to locate 2,817 cannabis plants, 14 greenhouses and equipment consistent with the manufacturing of cannabis.

The three offenders were taken to Narellan Police Station, where they were charged with knowingly taking part in the cultivation of a large, commercial quantity of a prohibited substance.

The woman and two men were refused bail to appear in a local court.

The seizure came after an investigation commenced in February into the cultivation of cannabis plants on rural properties.

As a result of the investigation so far, nine people have been arrested, with 3,342 cannabis plants and 240 kg of cannabis having been seized.

The street value of the seized cannabis combined over the course of this investigation reached 14 million Australian dollars (about 9.3 million U.S. dollars). ■