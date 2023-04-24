Bodies of 10 fishermen found in Bay of Bengal

Bodies of ten people who were reported missing on a fishing trip in the Bay of Bengal have been recovered.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station, told journalists that the bodies were found inside the cold storage of a fishing boat.

All the victims had their hands and feet tied, said the police officer.

Local boatmen saw the fishing boat floating on the western side of Sonadia Island and pulled it ashore, according to officials.

Upon receipt of the information, policemen and firefighters reached the spot and recovered the semi-decomposed bodies which are yet to be identified.

It is assumed by investigators that a gang of robbers attacked and killed the fishermen at least 10 to 12 days earlier. ■