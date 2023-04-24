China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

China’s national observatory on Monday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, thunderstorms and hail will affect parts of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Guangxi and Guangdong, with some places expected to receive up to 50 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

It has advised the public to stay alert for flash floods, landslides and mudslides, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convection weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue. ■