Envision races not only for fun, but for sustainability: board chairman

Envision is racing not only for fun but also to promote sustainability and green initiatives, said Franz Jung, chairman of the board of Envision Racing, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua here on Sunday.

“‘Race Against Climate Change’ has been in our DNA since inception. Envision has had deep cooperation with COP26 & COP27,” Jung said.

Envision Racing won the eighth round of the 2022-23 Formula E World Championship in Berlin on Sunday, its first race win of the season.

Jung attributed his team’s strong performance to its long history and experience in Formula E, skilled engineers, reliable partners, and exceptional drivers.

Most importantly, the key to winning in Formula E is simulation and algorithms for accurate energy management strategy.

Envision has 16 years of experience in wind turbine manufacturing and covers businesses such as energy storage, green hydrogen, battery, and AIoT technology, Jung noted.

As the full owner of the racing team, Envision Group, the Shanghai-headquartered smart energy technology company, announced achieving operational carbon neutrality by the end of 2022, making it one of the first green technology companies in the world to achieve operational carbon neutrality.

According to Jung, although the group’s energy consumption nearly doubled in 2022 due to rapid business growth, Envision achieved carbon neutrality through improved efficiency, increased use of on-site and off-site renewable energy, VCS-approved carbon reduction and elimination programs, and other measures.

In 2022, 94 percent of the electricity used by Envision came from green sources, and the proportion will rise to 100 percent by 2025, the company said.

“Crucial to Envision’s success was the group’s cutting-edge digital carbon management system. In addition to implementing emission reduction plans at over 60 of its factories, research centers, and offices around the world, Envision used carbon management software to oversee the entire measurement, abatement, offsetting, and certification process to ensure it met its targets on time,” Jung said. ■