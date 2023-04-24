Peru’s ex-president Toledo back in Lima to face graft charges

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo landed Sunday in Lima, after being extradited from the United States to face corruption charges of receiving millions of U.S. dollars in bribes, Peruvian radio RPP reported.

Toledo’s extradition ends a six-year battle raised by Peruvian judicial authorities, which accused him of allegedly taking at least 20 million U.S. dollars in bribes from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company, in exchange for a government contract to build the Interoceanic Highway linking Peru and Brazil.

The prosecutor in Peru is pursuing a sentence of more than 20 years in prison for that crime.

Having been wanted since 2017, Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, was taken to the Police Aviation Directorate of Peru for immigration processing and a medical exam. He will serve 18 months of preventative detention while being investigated. ■