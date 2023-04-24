Substitute Raspadori decides Napoli’s victory over Juventus in Serie A

Giacomo Raspadori’s late strike proved decisive as Napoli beat Juventus 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in a highly-anticipated Serie A game on Sunday, while the Bianconeri saw their two goals disallowed.

Juve advanced to the UEFA Europa League semifinals in midweek, while Napoli suffered an exit to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The away side were more aggressive, but Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a string of saves to keep the scoreline level.

The game reached its climax in the closing stages as Juve’s Angel Di Maria made a solo effort to score in the 82nd minute, but it was canceled due to a foul in the build-up.

Juve saw their second goal wiped out minutes later when the ball went out of play before Federico Chiesa assisted Dusan Vlahovic.

It was Napoli that scored the last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time when Eljif Elmas whipped in a cross from the right for Raspadori to sweep in a volley.

Despite their third consecutive league defeat, Juve still rank third with their 15-point penalty temporarily revoked, while Napoli lead the table with a 17-point advantage.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan registered their first win in six league games as they staged a second-half show to win 3-0 away to Empoli, with Romelu Lukaku contributing to all three goals.

After a goalless first half, Inter went ahead immediately after the break when Lukaku placed a low strike into the corner after a combination with Marcelo Brozovic.

Lukaku doubled the lead in the 76th minute when he surged into the box to drill home, before the Belgian set up another for Lautaro Martinez in the 88th minute to seal the win.

AC Milan also snatched a victory after back-to-back draws, as a pair of strikes from Rafael Leao helped them beat Lecce 2-0 at San Siro.

Also on Sunday, Monza fought back from 2-0 down to overturn Fiorentina 3-2, and Udinese crushed Cremonese 3-0. ■