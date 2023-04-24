Sudan’s warring parties accuse each other of attacking diplomatic missions

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks on diplomatic missions in the country.

The Sudanese army accused the RSF of firing gunshots at convoys evacuating Qatari and French embassy staff in a statement.

The army force further said a French national was hit by a sniper.

The RSF responded on Sunday in a statement, saying “the convoy of the French nationals came under a treacherous air attack by the coup forces during the evacuation,” adding that the RSF “repulsed the attack and shot down the plane.”

The paramilitary group further renewed its commitment to the declared truce, opening humanitarian passages for citizens to access necessities and medical services and ensuring the safe evacuation of foreign nationals from the country.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

According to the country’s health ministry, the deadly clashes have left at least 424 people killed and about 3,730 wounded by Saturday. ■