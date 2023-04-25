1 killed, 77 injured in road accidents in Pakistan in last 24 hours

At least one person was killed and 77 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the rescue service reported.

A person was killed and 27 others injured late Monday night when a passenger bus overturned due to skidding near a shrine in Lasbela district of southwest Balochistan province, said the rescue service.

In another incident, 50 people were injured early Tuesday morning after a bus collided with a tractor-trolley on the Indus Highway in Dadu district of the southern Sindh province, the rescue service told the media.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Larkana city to the provincial capital Karachi, it added.

The bodies and the injured people in both accidents were shifted to the local hospitals, according to the rescue service. ■