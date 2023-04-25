Paris Olympic equestrian test event to be held in August

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced a series of key dates before the Paris Olympic Games, including an operational test event in Versailles, France, in August.

The cross-country event in Versailles, about 16 kilometers southwest of Paris, is scheduled for August 22-23, and another test opportunity will be in Fontainebleau, about 55 kilometers south of Paris, in April 2024, as it was announced at the FEI Sports Forum here on Monday.

The two-day forum, held at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) campus in Lausanne, also set the dates of the Chef de Mission seminar for the Olympic Games on July 13-19, and for the Paralympic Games on August 24-30.

Jean Morel, Equestrian and Para-Equestrian Sport Manager for Paris 2024, introduced various elements of the planning process, detailing Olympic venue maps with key functional areas, athlete and grooms’ accommodation, stabling, and access points.

FEI’s Technology and Sports Services (TSS) department announced the launch of the Online Schedules for Jumping, which will be available next month. The FEI HorseApp can record vaccinations for all horses, and the TachApp will provide information on all pieces of tack and equipment related to horses and athletes for all FEI disciplines. ■