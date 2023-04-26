2 homegrown submarines to join Iranian navy: commander

Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Shahram Irani said two homegrown diesel-electric Fateh (conqueror) submarines will join the country’s naval fleet in the near future.

The delivery of the two submarines, Fateh-2 and Fateh-3, to the navy’s fleet, will strengthen the country’s military power in the sub-surface sector, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency quoted Irani as saying on Tuesday.

The submarines have been equipped with homegrown dual-purpose torpedoes and all their launches have been successful, said the commander.

Iran has begun to furnish the hulls of three new models of the Fateh submarines, Mehr news agency reported last week.

The Iran-made Fateh, weighing 527 tons, can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for nearly five weeks.

The semi-heavy submarine, equipped with modern weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines, is capable of carrying and firing cruise missiles from a submerged position. It also boasts a guided-missile system and an advanced sonic radar system. ■