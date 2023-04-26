Bomb scare at top school in Indian capital turns out hoax

After an intensive sanitization and search operation in and outside a top school Wednesday in the Indian capital territory Delhi, police said the bomb scare turned out to be a hoax.

The administration of the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road Wednesday morning received a bomb threat via e-mail, following which they alerted the police and disaster management officials.

The school buildings were immediately evacuated.

Authorities rushed the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to sanitize the school buildings.

“There is no threat, as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal,” senior police official Rajesh Deo told the media.

No sooner had news about the bomb threat spread in the area than panic-stricken parents gathered outside the school to receive their children.

“Police have completed the search and they have given clearance. It’s a hoax call and parents have been told to take their kids home,” Gaurav Saini, a local government official said.

This is the second time in the span of 15 days that a bomb threat call was made to schools in Delhi.

On April 12 The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar locality of the city received a similar threat claiming bombs were placed on the premise. The students were evacuated and the threat was later found to be a hoax.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation. ■