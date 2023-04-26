Cold waves to hit north China

China’s national observatory forecast Tuesday that fresh waves of cold air will sweep northern parts of the country in the coming days, bringing temperature drops and rain.

Affected by the cold air, parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China will experience temperature drops of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, according to the National Meteorological Center.

From Tuesday night to Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall by up to 10 degrees Celsius in parts of northwest China, north China and northeast China. Some areas will see light to moderate rain.

The center also forecast that moderate to heavy rain will lash regions south of the Yangtze River and parts of Guizhou Province from Thursday to Saturday. ■