Despite cease-fire, Sudan sees acute shortages of essentials: UN

Despite a cease-fire, shortages of essentials are becoming acute in Sudan, sending prices soaring while evacuees head for the borders, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that a 72-hour cessation of hostilities went into effect midnight Monday and appeared to be mostly holding Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it received reports that civilians continue to flee Khartoum, Northern, Blue Nile, North Kordofan, North Darfur, West Darfur and South Darfur states. People are also crossing borders to surrounding countries.

“After 10 days of fighting, shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel are becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and surrounding areas,” the office said. “The price of essential items — as well as transport — are skyrocketing.”

OCHA said that in Wad Madani, Aj Jazirah state, bordering Khartoum, prices of essential goods increased 40 percent to 100 percent. Access to health care, including sexual and reproductive health care, is also critically impacted. The World Health Organization has confirmed 14 attacks on health care facilities since the start of the fighting.

“We and our partners continue to deliver whenever and wherever feasible,” OCHA said.

The UN Population Fund continues to support partners to provide life-saving health care, distribute supplies for safe births, and manage obstetric emergencies through a network of midwives.

“We also want again to emphasize the heroic efforts of the Sudanese people themselves,” the office said. “Civil society networks are responding to the most urgent needs in their communities, including mobilizing medical assistance, distributing food and water, and assisting civilians.”

Fighting broke out in the capital city of Khartoum on April 15 between two factions of the Sudanese military and quickly spread to different areas in the country. Data from the Sudanese Health Ministry said more than 400 people have been killed and more than 4,000 others wounded. ■