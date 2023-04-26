Digital economy contributes 9.4 pct to Philippines GDP in 2022

The Philippines’ digital economy in 2022 amounted to 2.08 trillion pesos (37.44 billion U.S. dollars), contributing 9.4 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

“This amount represents an increase of 11 percent from the 1.87 trillion pesos (roughly 33.67 billion dollars) in 2021,” the PSA said.

The digital economy comprises digital transactions covering digital-enabling infrastructure, e-commerce, and digital media or content.

Of the total digital transactions in 2022, the agency said digital-enabling infrastructure made up the largest share of 77.2 percent, amounting to 1.60 trillion pesos (roughly 28.81 billion dollars). The total amount of transactions on digital-enabling infrastructure in 2022 was higher by 7.5 percent compared with its amount in 2021.

The top two contributors to digital-enabling infrastructure were telecommunication services and professional and business services, with 30.7 percent and 27.0 percent shares, respectively.

E-commerce, which shared 20 percent of the entire digital economy in 2022, grew by 26.5 percent from its previous year’s record. Meanwhile, digital media or content accounted for 2.8 percent of the digital economy. It grew by 11.8 percent in 2022.

The estimated number of employed persons in the digital economy was 6.05 million in 2022. This count was 8.2 percent higher than the 5.59 million persons employed in the digital economy in 2021. ■