Jordan evacuates more stranded nationals from Sudan

Jordan on Tuesday evacuated 90 more citizens as well as nationals of Palestine, Iraq and Syria from the conflict-stricken Sudan.

At the Marka Military Airport in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received the 5th Royal Jordanian Air Forces plane carrying personnel evacuated from Sudan, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi said the 6th evacuation plane was expected to arrive on Tuesday night, carrying 67 more Jordanians and citizens of Egypt, Iraq, Syria, the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Ethiopia.

On Monday, a total of 343 Jordanians, Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians and Germans arrived in Jordan onboard four planes of the Royal Jordanian Air Forces. ■