Terrorism unit dispatched in west Japan’s Hiroshima over suspicious bag

A counterterrorism squad and a bomb unit were dispatched in Hiroshima on Tuesday after a suspicious object was found in a paper bag inside a commercial building connected to the western Japanese city’s main terminal.

According to Hiroshima Prefectural Police, the paper bag was found by a passerby shortly past noon by a urinal inside a men’s bathroom on the second floor of the complex, which connects directly to Hiroshima Station. There were no reports of injuries.

The incident prompted an evacuation of shoppers and employees of the building as well as temporary suspension of the Shinkansen bullet train service for about two hours as the Japanese city beefs up security in preparation for hosting the Group of Seven summit next month.

Local police said the contents of the bag are being analyzed and they are investigating whether there was any criminal intent involved. ■