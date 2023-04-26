Vietnam warns about 14 cough syrups after death of children in countries

Vietnam’s health ministry has warned health departments and medical examination and treatment establishments nationwide about 14 cough syrup products that have caused death or acute kidney damage for hundreds of children and have been banned in some countries, local media reported on Tuesday.

These products have not been granted drug registration certificates in Vietnam or certificates to be imported into the country, local newspaper Vietnam News reported, citing the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the health ministry.

To ensure safety for users, the ministry asked health departments of provinces and centrally-run cities, and medical establishments under the ministry to urgently disseminate information related to the serious harm of these products, the newspaper reported.

Health departments have been requested to inspect pharmaceutical businesses on the circulation of these products, medicines without origin, or those that have yet to be approved for circulation, the report said. ■