German second-division attracting attention with free entry for fans

German second-division team Fortuna Duesseldorf introduced a plan to make free entry for its home games.

The 1979 and 1980 German Cup winners plan to provide free entry for fans by relying on a sponsor-financed project over the next five years, worth around 45 million euros (about 49.72 million U.S. dollars).

The “Fortuna for All” project will kick off in the 2023-24 season with three free games. The club aims to increase the number of games progressively, depending on securing additional financial partners.

“This is a unique idea, as we want to bring football back to the people,” said club board member Klaus Allofs.

The 66-year-old former German international stated the club’s goal is to generate more revenue as TV money for second-division teams decreases.

The former Marseille, Bordeaux, and Bremen striker noted the financial gap between leading clubs and smaller ones is growing, adding, “That requires new methods of survival in professional football.”

The official said the current sixth-placed team in the second division aims to return to the first division, and the unconventional project encompasses all leagues.

Allofs mentioned national and international clubs reacted with admiration and skepticism to Fortuna’s plans.

Fifty percent of the revenue will be used for the professional team, 20 percent for talent development and women’s teams, 20 percent for modernizing the club’s arena, and 10 percent for charity and mass sport.

“We plan to increase the number of games step by step and can’t say when we’ll reach all 17 home games,” Allofs said. “This depends on the number of additional sponsors we can persuade to join.”

The club intends to prioritize season ticket holders and members to fill its 54,600-spectator arena, while the remaining tickets will be distributed via a lottery system on a digital platform. The mandatory 10 percent of tickets will be given for free to opposing fans.

Fortuna’s finance director, Arnd Hovemann, said the project is securely financed and built on solid foundations. The official stated it was time to find new ideas and pursue innovative ways to manage the business.

Allofs described it as a promising way to expand the club’s options, adding that the city council is providing additional support.

Sports magazine Kicker called it a ticket revolution. The German leagues’ 50+1 rule, which allows clubs to sell only 49 percent of their shares to investors, necessitates innovative ideas like the one Fortuna has devised.

Kicker referred to it as a bold decision with an unpredictable outcome.

Fan organizations expressed their support and solidarity for the club. The German league association DFL and the German football association DFB said they would closely monitor the intriguing project. ■