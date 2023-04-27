Getafe sacks coach Flores after consecutive defeats

La Liga side Getafe sacked coach Quique Sanchez Flores on Thursday following their 2-1 defeat at home to Almeria on Wednesday night.

“Getafe Club de Futbol and Quique Sanchez Flores have ended their contractual relationship,” confirmed the club which also thanked Quique for his “commitment and professionalism.”

Quique’s third spell at the club, after previous stints between 2004 and 2005 and in 2015, ended after consecutive losses to Almeria and Mallorca, which leave Getafe 17th in La Liga. Getafe could drop into the relegation zone depending on the results of Valencia and Espanyol on Thursday night.

The club from the south of Madrid has just seven wins from 31 matches this season, despite counting on players such as top scorer Enes Unal and forwards Borja Mayoral, Munir and Portu in their squad.

Former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas, who has not worked since leaving Valencia at the end of last season, is the current favorite to replace Quique ahead of the club’s vital trip to Espanyol on Sunday. ■