Kenya Airways renews interline deal with China Southern Airlines

Kenya Airways (KQ) said Thursday it has renewed an interline agreement with China Southern Airlines (CZ) to improve connectivity and access from Africa to and from various cities in the Asian nation.

The Kenyan airline said the agreement will assist in restoring connectivity for both airlines’ passengers to points on the respective carriers’ networks via Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, Guangzhou and Shanghai cities in China using a single ticket and one baggage policy.

“China Southern passengers will also benefit from access to Kenya Airways network seamless connections to cities beyond Nairobi to African destinations such as Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Kigali, Kinshasa, Bujumbura, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Douala, Mauritius, and other points,” Kenya Airways said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

It said the reciprocal agreement enhances the connectivity options that KQ will offer to its passengers through access to domestic China destinations operated by China Southern such as Shanghai, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Dalian, Fuzhou, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanchang, Kunming, Guiyang, Ningbo, Nanjing, Nanning, Shenyang, Shantou, Sanya, Qingdao, Jinan, Tianjin.

According to the Kenyan airline, international destinations operated by China Southern will include Bangkok, Hanoi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Penang, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Auckland and Melbourne. ■