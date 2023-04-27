Kenya seeks help to finance 73 bln USD climate action plans

Kenya on Thursday called on development partners to help the country finance its climate action plans as the East African country grapples with the negative effects of climate change.

Festus Ng’eno, the principal secretary in the State Department of Environment and Climate Change, said the country needs about 10 trillion shillings (about 73.5 billion U.S. dollars) to execute its climate action plans despite being a low emitter of greenhouse gasses.

“Our updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 2020 requires 62 billion dollars and the current National Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2022 needs up to 13.2 billion dollars. Raising these amounts is quite a challenge for Kenya,” said Ng’eno in a statement released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Kenya, like other countries that are party to the Paris Agreement, is required to establish an NDC, which is a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts, and update it every five years.

Ng’eno said Kenya, like most developing countries, is highly vulnerable to climate change occasioning the need for the provision of adequate and predictable financial support to implement its climate action plans.

“Kenya is just coming from the worst drought in 40 years yet we are now already experiencing destructive floods. This pendulum swing from one extreme event to another seems to be increasing with huge negative impacts to the livelihoods and the economy,” he said. ■