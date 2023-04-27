Saudi Arabia evacuates more citizens, foreigners from Sudan

Saudi Arabia evacuated nearly 1,700 people from Sudan on Wednesday, as the UN has warned that the military leaders of the warring parties in Sudan are not ready for a complete ceasefire.

According to a statement released by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, 13 Saudis and 1,674 foreigners boarded the kingdom’s ships and arrived in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

The foreign evacuees are from 56 countries, including Arab states, the United States, Canada, and Britain, according to the statement.

With the latest evacuation operation, Saudi Arabia has transferred a total of 2,148 people from conflict-stricken Sudan, including 114 Saudi nationals and 2,034 people from 62 different countries.

Saudi Arabia began its evacuation on April 22 after violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Volker Perthes, the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, said on Tuesday that the military leaders of the warring parties in Sudan are not ready for a complete ceasefire. ■