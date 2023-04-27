Tanzania alarmed by increased pace of deforestation

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the increasing pace of deforestation in the country and outlined measures to stop the malpractice.

Majaliwa told the parliament that deforestation has increased from 372,800 hectares in 2015 to 469,420 hectares in 2022.

He blamed the deforestation on human activities, including agriculture, livestock keeping, and settlements, mentioning the Great Ruaha ecosystem and the Ruvu River basin as the most affected areas.

“This situation is unacceptable. Deforestation is one of the causes of climate change that we are experiencing today,” he said, adding that climate change was causing devastating impacts, including drought, increased temperature, flooding, and erratic rains patterns.

To reverse this malpractice, Majaliwa said the Tanzanian government was taking a number of measures, including reinforcement of conservation laws. “The government has also put in place steps aimed at raising public awareness on the need for conservation and protection of our forests.” ■