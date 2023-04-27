Toyota Motor’s FY 2022 overseas sales, production hit record high

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its overseas sales and production for the year ended March hit a record high.

The automaker said its global output rose 6.5 percent to 9.13 million units, with overseas production up 9.2 percent to a record 6.34 million vehicles. Domestic output, meanwhile, edged 0.9 percent higher to 2.79 million units.

The Aichi-prefecture based automaker also said overseas sales climbed to a record 8.20 million vehicles, while domestic sales increase 0.8 percent to 1.41 million units.

The maker of the Corolla and Prius hybrid models said that owing to the eased downside effects of COVID-19 and a semiconductor crunch, its global vehicle sales increased 1.0 percent for fiscal 2022 from a year earlier, reaching 9.61 million vehicles.

Global sales for the month of March expanded 1.5 percent to 916,205 cars, while global output advanced 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 899,684 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said. ■