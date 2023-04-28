33 soldiers killed in eastern Burkina Faso attack

Thirty-three soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack against a military detachment in eastern Burkina Faso, the military said in a statement.

The military detachment of Ougarou was targeted by a large complex attack on Thursday morning, which left 33 soldiers dead and 12 others injured, said the statement.

The fighting was particularly intense, and the soldiers showed “remarkable determination” facing the enemies who came in large numbers, according to the statement.

“They managed to neutralize at least forty terrorists before the arrival of reinforcements,” the statement added.

Since 2015, insecurity in the west African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands more. ■