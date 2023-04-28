Brazilian, Argentine presidents discuss rejoining South American bloc

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held phone talks Thursday with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez on bilateral ties and their countries’ rejoining the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

Lula tweeted, “We talked about UNASUR, fraternal ties in our continent and the deepening of trade between our countries.”

Fernandez’s office, in turn, said the two leaders analyzed “the evolution of bilateral trade and progress in the implementation of cooperation agreements signed in recent months.”

UNASUR, established in 2008, is an intergovernmental regional organization once comprised of 12 South American countries. Brazil formally withdrew from it in April 2019.

Earlier this month, Lula officially announced Brazil’s return to the regional bloc, with its reincorporation becoming effective on May 6.

Argentina, which left the bloc in 2019, has also announced its decision to return to UNASUR. ■