Hamas stops receiving donations through digital currency

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), on Thursday announced its decision to stop receiving donations through the digital currency “Bitcoin.”

The group said in a press statement that the decision was taken “within the framework of ensuring the safety of the donors and not subjecting them to any harm.”

“We took the decision, especially in light of the intensification of the pursuit and the doubling of the hostile effort against anyone who tries to support the resistance (Hamas) through this currency,” said the statement.

Hamas called for the continuation of donations in various available ways other than donating funds with Bitcoin.

Israel Radio reported that the Israeli counterterrorism office for economic affairs last week seized funds in crypto-currency which amounted to more than half a million shekels (138,888 shekels).

According to the report, more than 80 digital accounts of exchange companies working to serve Hamas in the Gaza Strip were seized.

The Al-Qassam Brigades previously called for providing financial support through digital currency to help it to deal with financing challenges.

Bitcoin, the worldwide cryptocurrency and digital payment system, was released as open-source software in 2009. The system works without a central repository or administrator, and the transactions take place between users directly. ■