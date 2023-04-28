More Filipino citizens evacuated to Egypt from Sudan

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said that at least 340 Filipino citizens caught in the fierce fighting in Sudan have crossed the border and are now in Egypt.

“More Filipino evacuees are now in Egypt. They crossed the border of Argeen aboard buses which the DFA leased for Filipinos leaving (the Sudanese capital) Khartoum,” spokeswoman Teresita Daza said.

“There are now 340 Filipinos from Sudan on Egyptian soil,” the DFA said in a social media statement.

The foreign department said that Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago met the Filipinos, including children, after they crossed the border into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been mired in military clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following days of tension between the once-allied leaders of both sides.

At least 459 people have been killed and over 4,000 wounded in the conflict in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.

The DFA on Wednesday night raised the alert level to 3 in Sudan. “The public is informed that alert level 3 (voluntary repatriation or evacuation) has been raised for the whole of the Sudan region due to the ongoing political situation in the country,” read the DFA advisory.

The DFA said at least 740 Filipinos are in Sudan, and the majority are professionals. ■