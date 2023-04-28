Reus signing boosts Dortmund’s good mood ahead of season finish

There was a sense of significance when Marco Reus arrived at Borussia Dortmund’s training campus in the suburb of Brackel.

The news had already spread that the 33-year-old was extending his contract with the Black and Yellows until 2024.

The icon’s signature aligns perfectly with the club’s efforts to foster a positive and determined atmosphere.

Ahead of the remaining five rounds of matches, with 2012 German champion Borussia leading by one point over Bayern, the team seems to have rediscovered the importance of unity.

While preparing to face Bochum this Friday evening, coach Edin Terzic issued a challenge to Bayern, noting that many are eager for a new German league champion after Bayern secured the last 10 titles.

The Dortmund coach praised his squad for truly acting as a team, saying, “We deal with things as a team. We go the last steps together.”

The 40-year-old described it as a promising sign that “we have gained consistency.”

After the club leaders openly spoke about the national title as the goal, Terzic chimed in, mentioning the team having caught the scent of success.

He wants people to feel the team’s determination and effort when they take the pitch.

“We want to complete the last five steps, but in a one-by-one style,” Terzic said.

The entire club seems to sense the opportunity to win the national title is greater than ever, while simultaneously recognizing the need for full focus to cross the finish line first.

Positive news like the signing of team captain Reus appears to be a crucial piece of the puzzle in maintaining the highest level of confidence.

BVB midfielder Jude Bellingham spoke of his title dreams, but emphasized that hard work comes first, acknowledging the team seems to understand what it takes to win silverware.

“I would love to win the league for this club after all the good things I received from many here,” the England player stated.

Praise could be equally showered upon Reus and his fans. The Dortmund-born striker has captured supporters’ hearts with his loyalty over the past 11 years.

Many see it as a positive sign that the German international accepted a salary reduction from a reported 12 to eight million euros for his final year in professional football.

After all, the league title would be a new accomplishment for the forward, who has never managed to win it.

Reus said he is eager to cap off his career with the prestigious title after enduring various serious injuries and help the side develop new talents ready to take over after his retirement. ■