Roadside bomb blast kills commander of Yemeni gov’t forces

A senior commander of Yemen’s government forces was killed on Thursday in a roadside bomb blast in the country’s southern province of Abyan, a security official told Xinhua.

“Fawzi Shaif Bakri, who served as the commander of the 3rd battalion of the government Security Belt forces, died due to a roadside bomb that went off close to the convoy he was traveling in,” the local security official said on condition of anonymity.

He said that the explosion also wounded three of his guards.

The injured guards were immediately transported to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the official.

Tensions have been escalating in Abyan as al-Qaida gains a foothold in the region, exploiting the current instability caused by the years-long military conflict raging in Yemen.

The Yemen-based al-Qaida terror group has been responsible for a surge in attacks against government forces, intelligence officials, and military infrastructure, further exacerbating the already dire situation in the war-ravaged Arab country.

In an effort to combat the mounting terror threat, government forces backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition conducted several large-scale military operations on al-Qaida hideouts in recent months.

However, the Yemeni government forces have not been successful in eliminating the terror groups entrenched in various mountainous areas of Abyan and other neighboring southern provinces.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognized government and its allies, which include a Saudi Arabia-led coalition. ■