Sweden evacuates 160 people from Sudan

The Swedish Armed Forces concluded their rescue operations in Sudan, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday.

In total, 160 people, including 60 Swedish citizens, had been evacuated from the conflict-ridden country on seven flights operated by the Swedish Armed Forces, Kristersson told a press conference.

In addition, around 40 Swedish citizens left Sudan on flights operated by other countries, and several others left the country on their own, Kristersson said.

A violent clash erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other places. The two sides agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire on Tuesday.

More than 400 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since the unrest began, according to the World Health Organization.

On April 19, the Swedish government decided to deploy the country’s armed forces to support the Swedish embassy in Khartoum with the evacuation, and on April 23 the Swedish parliament approved the participation of the armed forces in the evacuation efforts. ■