Three U.S. soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash during training flight

April 28, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Breaking, US, World 0

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another injured when two army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska after returning from a training flight, the U.S. Army said.

The accident happened near Healy, a remote area of Alaska. Each helicopter carried two people, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is the second accident involving military helicopters in the United States in less than a month.

The U.S. Army did not identify the soldiers involved in the incident, and said names would be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin are notified. ■

