U.S. dollar edges up on prospects of Fed hike

The U.S. dollar inched up in late trading on Thursday as investors see high probability of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in early May.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.03 percent to 101.5015 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1025 U.S. dollars from 1.1038 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2491 U.S. dollars from 1.2457 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 133.9500 Japanese yen, higher than 133.52 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.8940 Swiss franc from 0.8906 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3602 Canadian dollars from 1.3646 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar fell to 10.2951 Swedish Krona from 10.3410 Swedish Krona.

The Federal Open Market Committee has around 87 percent probability of raising federal fund rates by another 25 basis points in the next monetary policy meeting in early May, according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool on Thursday afternoon.

Market players focused on higher growth of the core personal consumption expenditure price index in the first quarter this year although U.S. economic expansion decelerated to 1.1 percent in the period, from 2.6 percent in the last quarter of 2022.

Despite weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, the U.S. dollar is making gains against major currencies on Thursday, said James Hyerczyk, senior market analyst with market information supplier FX Empire. ■