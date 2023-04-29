1 dead, 3 missing in ship collision in Philippines

Two foreign-flagged vessels collided off Corregidor Island in the Philippines, leaving one person dead and three missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday.

The PCG said one of the vessels, Sierra Leone-flagged MV Hong Hai 189, a dredger with 20 crew, capsized as a result of the accident on Friday. It said 16 of the 20 crew have been rescued and the body of a crew member was found on Saturday. Search and rescue operations continue for the missing crew.

The PCG said all 21 crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Petite Soeur, a chemical and oil product tanker, are safe.

According to the PCG, the MV Hong Hai made its last port call in Zambales province, while the MV Petite Soeur’s last port call was in Bataan province. Both provinces are northwest of Manila. ■