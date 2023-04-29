48 people return to Japan after evacuation from Sudan

April 29, 2023

A total of 48 people landed in Tokyo on Saturday morning after evacuating from conflict-ravaged Sudan to nearby Djibouti.

The Japanese government-chartered flight carrying the batch, including both Japanese nationals and their family members, left Djibouti on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

As of Friday, 65 Japanese nationals and their family members of other nationalities have fled the northeast African country. Some have returned to Japan by private means, the ministry said.

A growing number of countries have evacuated citizens from Sudan since fierce clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April. ■

