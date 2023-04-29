Syria’s air defenses intercept fresh Israeli missile attack

Syrian air defenses intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs in the early hours of Saturday, state news agency SANA reported.

The air defenses were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, spelling out no further details.

Three civilians were injured in the attack, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the Daba’a air base in Homs. ■