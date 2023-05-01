UN Security Council condemns Taliban’s ban on women working for UN

The United Nations (UN) Security Council has condemned Afghanistan’s de facto rulers for banning Afghan women from working for the world body, calling on Taliban leaders to “swiftly reverse” their decision.

A resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the 15-member body, calls for the “full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.”

It expressed the council members’ “deep concern” over the ban on women working at the UN, saying that it “will negatively and severely impact” the UN aid operations throughout the country.

It also stresses that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will also be unable to implement its humanitarian mandate until the ban ends.

Following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the Taliban have since rolled back many human rights of women and girls.

This includes a ban on attending high school and university, limitations on movement and employment, and a December decree which forbids female nationals from working for most NGOs.

However, the UN has warned that Afghanistan is currently the world’s least well-funded operation, with less than 5 percent of the funding pledged so far. ■