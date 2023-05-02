Israel sees more companies registered abroad

A position paper issued on Monday by the Israel Innovation Authority revealed that the Israeli hi-tech is in a “very worrying situation” in light of the judicial reform promoted by the government.

The paper showed that in March, 50 to 80 percent of the companies led by Israeli entrepreneurs were registered abroad through foreign companies, compared to only 20 percent until January.

The authority estimated that shortly the percentage will increase to more than 80 percent.

Meanwhile, the Israeli hi-tech industry witnesses a drop in investment, with only 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter, the lowest quarterly figure since 2019.

The paper explained that the country’s uncertain judiciary prospect dented investors’ confidence.

“Israel may go back many years, not only in terms of hi-tech output and in the number of employees but also to times when investors and entrepreneurs did not see Israel as a place to build global companies,” it warned.

The paper stated that the most important thing now is to remove uncertainty through a solution to the political-judicial crisis, and named several follow-up actions, such as encouraging knowledge-intensive industries, updating incentives, and promoting technological infrastructure. ■