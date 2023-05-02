Israeli missiles hit int’l airport, military sites in Syria’s Aleppo

Israeli missiles hit the international airport and several military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Monday night, killing one soldier and wounding seven others, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The attack was carried out before midnight, hitting the airport and a number of military positions in the countryside of Aleppo, it said, adding that two civilians were among the wounded.

The international airport of Aleppo as well as that of the capital Damascus had been attacked earlier by Israel and went out of service for days.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a number of explosions in the area of the Aleppo international airport and the al-Nayrab air base in Aleppo province.

The Britain-based watchdog stopped short of giving more details but said the attack is the 16th of its kind since the beginning of 2023. ■