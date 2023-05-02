Putin authorizes oil supplies to friendly countries

May 2, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Europe, Ukraine, Россия 0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized oil and oil product supplies to friendly countries under contracts signed before Feb. 1, according to a decree.

The decree amended a previous one Putin signed at the end of last year that banned Russian oil and oil product supplies to foreign entities if their contracts directly or indirectly involved a price cap imposed by Western countries.

In December 2022, the European Union placed a price cap of 60 U.S. dollars per barrel on Russian seaborne crude oil, which was joined by the Group of Seven and Australia.

